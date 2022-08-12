RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina said two sites failed the Swim Guide test.

The group, Sound Rivers, monitors several areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds.

Each week, Sound Rivers collects a team of Sound Rivers’ volunteers gathers water samples at 52 popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.

This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.

Sound Rivers said Buffalo Road has failed seven out of 12 times since testing began over Memorial Day.

Boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water at these sites, or practice caution. Exposure may come with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

