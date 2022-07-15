RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina revealed two sites failed the Swim Guide test.

The group, Sound Rivers, monitors several areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds.

This week, Buffaloe Road and Smithfield Town Commons failed the fecal bacteria test.

According to the Swim Guide, sites with an E. coli MPN equal or greater than 235 fail. Smithfield Town Commons had an MPN of 248.1 while the Bufflaoe Road canoe launch had an MPN of 920.8—nearly 4 times the threshold for a failing grade.

Boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or exercise caution at these sites. Exposure to the water may come with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

Each week, volunteers collect water samples at 54 recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound and test each sample for E. coli.

To sign up for Swim Guide notifications, go to www.soundrivers.org/swimguide or text “SWIM” to 33222 for weekly water-quality text updates. For more information about Sound Rivers, click here.