2 NC schools on lockdown after student found with gun, drugs on bus

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – A high school student in Elizabeth City was carrying a gun and drugs while on a bus on Wednesday, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9:20 a.m., a school resource officer located the firearm and drugs while the bus was stopped at River Road Middle School.

The weapon and drugs were seized and the student, who attends Northeastern High School, taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The Elizabeth City Police Department and Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools System will be conducting additional searches of the buildings at Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under control and the Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School are under lockdown while officers investigate.

The schools will not be closing early due to the incident, the school system said.

