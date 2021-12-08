2 NC schools put on lockdown after student after brings AK-47 pistol and drugs on bus, deputies say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The lockdown at Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School have been lifted after a high school student was found on a bus with a gun and drugs, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:20 a.m., authorities say school resource officers located a firearm and drugs in the possession of a Northeastern High School student who was traveling by bus. They were both seized while the bus was stopped at River Road Middle School. The bus takes students from both schools

The student was taken into custody.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, members of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office stated that the student brought an AK-47 pistol with a 30-round magazine.

During the press conference, Sheriff Tommy Wooten stated that the incident began when the bus driver smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a Northeastern High School student on the bus.



The driver then stopped at River Road Middle School and made contact with school officials as well as that school’s resource officer.

A jar filled “green matter,” which the sheriff’s office believe to be marijuana, was discovered with the student.

After further investigation of the student’s book bag, authorities also found the AK-47 pistol with an unloaded magazine in it.

Following the discovery, the student was taken into custody and school officials informed the community.

Both Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School were temporarily put on lockdown as a precautionary result of the incident.

Officials said they will not be closing schools during this incident.

After a search, authorities determined there was no further threat to students or staff and the lockdowns were lifted.

Several juvenile petitions have been taken out for the student: