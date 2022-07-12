CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two women who assaulted another while she was trying to protect a young child were arrested Tuesday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said.

Greensboro women Niakea Thomas and Dahquaisha Rasberry were arrested after deputies confirmed they assaulted Elizabeth Harris, 29, of Whiteville on June 26.

The sheriff’s office said Harris was assaulted that Sunday afternoon in Clarkton by the women while trying to protect a 7-year-old girl. The girl was confirmed to be the kid of Harris’ fiancé, who was said to have left the home to go to a store. Harris was left to watch the 7-year-old and the girl’s younger brother, a news release said.

The release said after the father left, the boy’s mother knocked on the door. The mother was identified as Thomas.

The boy answered the door, but quickly shut it, and tried to notify Harris. In that time, the release said Thomas entered the home, grabbed the girl and took her outside into a waiting car driven by Rasberry.

Deputies said Harris made it outside to the car, and in an attempt to grab her, was pepper-sprayed after leaning into the passenger side window. It was then that Thomas and Rasberry repeatedly punched Harris in the head and “dragged” her down highway 211, deputies said.

Harris sustained broken ribs, a punctured lung, a torn aorta, broken hips, as well as other internal and external injuries, the release said.

Deputies said Harris spent nearly two weeks in a hospital and underwent surgeries to to repair the damage to her body.

After this incident, Thomas and Rasberry went into hiding.

But, Thomas was located in Rocky Mount with the 7-year-old and was arrested by U.S. Marshals on July 8, according to the release. U.S. Marshals then found Rasberry in a Greensboro hotel on Monday. Both were brought back to Bladen County.

Thomas and Rasberry were charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and is facing a $100,000 bond. Rasberry is facing a $250,000 bond. Deputies did not say why the bond amounts are different.

The sheriff’s office also said it expects further charges to be filed in this case.

Finally, deputies said the girl was reunited with her father on Friday.