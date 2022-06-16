SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women are accused of having fentanyl in the Scotland County Detention Center earlier this week, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelby Farris and Cynthia Ferguson were both arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance on jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule II, according to deputies.

On Monday, detention officers said they found four capsules with fentanyl, a bag of fentanyl and empty capsules during a search of the cell containing the inmates, deputies said.

Both suspects were in jail on previous charges.

Farris and Ferguson were both given $20,000 secured bonds, deputies said.