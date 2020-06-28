2 NC women dead, man wounded after shooting during fish fry, deputies say

ORRUM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities are investigating after two women were found fatally shot at a North Carolina cemetery, and the cemetery owner was also found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Another man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies began investigating the cemetery owner, 77-year-old Robert “Sonny” Moore, after a man reported that Moore had shot him Saturday night.

Investigators were attempting to apprehend Moore when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about two women found dead at White Oak Island Private Cemetery and Wildlife.

Laura Speights, 63, of Orrum and Anna Faulk, 46, of Fairmont were both found dead from gunshot wounds.

Everyone was gathered at the area, part of which is not a cemetery, for a fish fry, officials said in a news release.

Deputies then found Moore dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male shooting victim, David Rouse, 48, is expected to survive.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims. These ladies didn’t deserve this and thankfully one victim will survive. It’s just a sad situation all the way around” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the news release.