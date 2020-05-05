2 NC women wanted after allegedly attacking child with box cutter, screwdriver

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A child was stabbed multiple times in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At about 9:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a stabbing on the 2900 block of North Patterson Avenue.
Officers believe two women forced their way into a home and attacked the child with a box cutter and a screwdriver.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was treated and released to a family member.
Warrants are out for Pronetta Leannisley Manns, 36, and Amiya Nichole Stevenson, 19, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering in order to terrorize/injure, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, assault by strangulation and interference with 911 communications.
Police have not released photos of the suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
