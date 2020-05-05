Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6

2 NC women wanted after allegedly attacking child with box cutter, screwdriver

North Carolina news

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A child was stabbed multiple times in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 9:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a stabbing on the 2900 block of North Patterson Avenue.

Officers believe two women forced their way into a home and attacked the child with a box cutter and a screwdriver.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was treated and released to a family member.

Warrants are out for Pronetta Leannisley Manns, 36, and Amiya Nichole Stevenson, 19, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering in order to terrorize/injure, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, assault by strangulation and interference with 911 communications.

Police have not released photos of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories