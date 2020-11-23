2 new clinical trials underway in Wilmington for COVID-19 vaccines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two more clinical trials just got underway in Wilmington as researchers try to find a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Trial Management Associates (TMA), the same company that has been testing a vaccine for Moderna, was selected to test two new vaccines in production by other pharmaceutical companies.

“These trials represent an exceptional opportunity for people in our community to not only contribute to the development of coronavirus vaccines, but to also have the chance to receive a vaccine before they become readily available,” TMA President Phil Datillo said.

TMA is working with doctors at Wrightsville Family Practice to conduct the trials, seeking healthy volunteers age 18 and over. They are especially seeking healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers who face higher exposure to the virus.

While yet to be FDA approved, participants will get access to a potentially effective vaccine against COVID-19 months before the general public. Participants could also receive up to $2,000 in compensation for time and travel if they complete every visit and finish the trial in its entirety.

The two new trials are for vaccines both in phase 3 of development, the final phase before FDA approval. Dr. Bart Williams, the Principal Investigator of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine study, said his patients have been pleased with the experience.

“We are hearing from our patients how grateful they are that they participated in the trial. Patients say they found the process to be easy as well as rewarding,” Williams said.

If you would like more information or sign up to participate, please contact TMA at covidvaccine@trialmgt.com.