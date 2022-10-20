(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.

Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation.

The cities are ranked based on these three weighted factors:

Homicides per Capita from July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022: 50 points

Change in Homicides for the months of July through September between 2021 and 2022: 25 points

Change in Homicides for the months of July through September between 2020 and 2022: 25 points

Among the list of 50, three larger North Carolina cities rank in the top 30.

Durham, North Carolina: #26

Homicides per Capita

(July through September 2022) Change in Homicides

(July through September 2021 versus 2022) Change in Homicides

(July through September 2020 versus 2022) 3.26 (25th) -1.45 (36th) .36 (16th) Durham’s rankings in the three weighted factors

Durham is the lowest-ranked of the three North Carolina cities on the list coming in at number 26.

Durham’s Homicides per Capita is 3.26, meaning there were that many murders per 100,000 people in Durham during those months.

The homicide rate in Durham was down in comparison to those months in 2021 but has increased slightly in comparison to 2020.

Charlotte, North Carolina: #15

Homicides per Capita

(July through September 2022) Change in Homicides

(July through September 2021 versus 2022) Change in Homicides

(July through September 2020 versus 2022) 3.78 (21st) 1.49 (5th) .23 (21) Charlotte’s rankings in the three weighted factors

Charlotte is up next in the rankings, jumping up into the top 15 for rising homicide rates.

Charlotte’s Homicides per Capita is 3.78, meaning there were that many murders per 100,000 people in Charlotte during those months.

Unlike Durham, Charlotte’s homicide rate has seen steady growth over the last two years.

Charlotte had one of the five highest spikes in homicide rates in the nation from 2022-2021.

Raleigh, North Carolina: #14

Homicides per Capita

(July through September 2022) Change in Homicides

(July through September 2021 versus 2022) Change in Homicides

(July through September 2020 versus 2022) 3.19 (26th) 1.06 (9th) 1.28 (7th) Raleigh’s rankings in the three weighted factors

Raleigh ranks as the NC city with the fastest-rising homicide rates coming in at number 14.

It should be noted, that the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Raleigh on Oct. 13 is not accounted for in these rankings.

Raleigh’s Homicides per Capita is 3.19, meaning there were that many murders per 100,000 people in Raleigh during those months.

Raleigh’s Change in Homicides for 2021 and 2020 both rank among the top ten in the nation.

The full 50-city list can be viewed below.