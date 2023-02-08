RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two men from the Piedmont Triad serving life sentences for sexually abusing children are being released from prison.

One of them, Adrian L. Parker, 52, of Forsyth County, was released on Monday. Stewart Ashley Hall, 49, of Davidson County is scheduled for release on March 6.

Both men were convicted and received the same sentence for first-degree sexual offense against a child, and both were approved for parole under the program in North Carolina for inmates convicted before Oct. 1, 1994.

Stewart A. Hall (NC DPS)

The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved their releases through its Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a scholastic and vocational process that is completed and reviewed in a three-way agreement among the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

North Carolina abolished parole in cases involving murder and rape as of Oct. 1, 1994, and the commission is charged with considering the parole for offenders who were sentenced under guidelines before that date. The commission sometimes seeks public comment on whether that parole should be granted.

Hall actually was convicted of first-degree sexual offense in Davidson Superior Court in May of 1997, but the charges were for crimes before 1994. It’s not unusual for there to be delays in sex abuse cases involving children.

The commission first started its evaluation of Hall for parole under MAPP in September 2019. That parole was approved in March 2020, but it has taken him three years to complete the requirements.

Hall was charged in 1995 for incidents involving indecent liberties with a child that occurred in 1990, The Dispatch in Lexington reported.

The offense date listed is May 17, 1990, when Hall was 17, and in addition to life for first-degree sexual offense, Hall served a 3-year concurrent sentence for indecent liberties with a child.

He has no prior criminal record of incarceration as an adult, and searches for documents related to his charges and conviction revealed no information about his case.

Although the dates are different, the conviction and sentencing are exactly the same for Parker. There also is no further information about the allegations available on a search. The DPS database does not include a photo of Parker.

He was 18 on Dec. 12, 1989, when the crimes occurred. He was convicted on May 9, 1990, and received life plus 3 concurrent years for indecent liberties with a child. He has no prior record of incarceration as an adult.

The MAPP program

The commission’s announcement says that MAPP is a “scholastic and vocational program” that is a 3-way agreement among the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

To be part of the MAPP program, an inmate must show a desire to improve educational and training programs and a self-improvement process. There is a 3-year walk-up to release that, the MAPP website states, requires the inmate:

To be in medium or minimum custody.

Not to be subject to a detainer or pending court action that could result in further confinement.

To be infraction-free for a period of 90 days before being recommended.

If sentenced under the Fair Sentencing Act, to be eligible for 270-day parole or community-service parole.

The program also stipulates that “there should be a recognizable need on the part of the inmate for involvement in the MAPP program and the inmate should express a desire to participate in improving educational achievements, learning skills, personal growth programs and modifying specific behavior.”

Both men most recently were housed in the Forsyth Correctional Center in Winston-Salem. Hall has only three infractions on his record, none since 2001, when he was charged with attempting a Class B offense. Parker has no offenses on his record.