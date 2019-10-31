2 North Carolina residents identified as victims in Atlanta plane crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The owner of a business in Rowan County and a man who works with him have now been identified as the victims of the deadly plane crash that occurred in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Officials have confirmed that Leslie Csanyi Jr., owner of CMW Manufacturing on Speedway Boulevard in Salisbury, was the pilot of the Piper PA-28 that crashed into a townhome on Wednesday morning. His passenger was identified as 60-year-old Scott Robert Lowrie, also of North Carolina.

Both men on the plane died in the crash. No one on the ground was injured, according to emergency officials in DeKalb County in Georgia.

According to the company website, CMW Manufacturing “specializes in precision machining production parts for the heavy and medium truck industries.”

The company started in Toronto in 1985 and moved to North Carolina in 1998, according to the web site.

A feature story on Les Csanyi in The Salisbury Post from 2016 says Csanyi is from Toronto, Canada, and was an avid hockey player before he moved to North Carolina. When he didn’t have many opportunities for hockey in Rowan County, Csanyi said he took up aviation as his new hobby.

Csanyi was a frequent flier for business, vacations, even to deliver much-needed supplies to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

The NTSB is continuing the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.