ROCKWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two law enforcement officers and a firefighter were injured and a suspect is dead after shots were fired during a response to a mobile home fire in Rowan County early Friday morning, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies and fire crews responded to a call for a home on fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire at a mobile home. A person was reported to be at the back of the home, deputies said.

Authorities said that as firefighters went to the back of the home, they found the person with a firearm.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said “shots were fired.” Two law enforcement officers and a firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Authorities did not say if the first responders were injured by gunfire.

The suspect was killed during the exchange, deputies said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Queen City News is working to learn more details about the shooting.