2 passengers, 2 dogs uninjured in Duplin County plane crash

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people and two dogs escaped a Duplin County plane crash on Thursday without injury, WNCT reports.

Duplin County emergency responders were alerted to a plane crash near Tram Road around 10:30 a.m.

The small, single-engine plane was equipped with a parachute that helped it reach the ground at a safe speed, WNCT reported.

Two people, along with two dogs, escaped without injury.

The destination of the plane was not released but Tram Road is located approximately 8 miles northeast of the Duplin County Airport.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

CBS 17 will update this story.

More headlines from CBS17.com: