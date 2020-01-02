KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people and two dogs escaped a Duplin County plane crash on Thursday without injury, WNCT reports.
Duplin County emergency responders were alerted to a plane crash near Tram Road around 10:30 a.m.
The small, single-engine plane was equipped with a parachute that helped it reach the ground at a safe speed, WNCT reported.
Two people, along with two dogs, escaped without injury.
The destination of the plane was not released but Tram Road is located approximately 8 miles northeast of the Duplin County Airport.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
CBS 17 will update this story.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Martinsville officer and suspect airlifted to hospitals after police chase, shootout
- 2 passengers, 2 dogs uninjured in Duplin County plane crash
- A man kidnapped a woman and shoved her into a van with a cage on camera, Alabama police say
- Man, 9-year-old daughter killed in SC after being mistaken for deer, authorities say
- NC rescue cat known for resemblance to Baby Yoda released from care without authorization