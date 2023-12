WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after reportedly shooting at Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on E. 3rd St. while ATF agents were working an undercover investigation, according to an ATF spokesperson.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was hurt or not.

The nature of the undercover investigation is also unknown.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court later this week.