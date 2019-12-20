2 people dead, 2 others injured including police sergeant in shooting at Winston-Salem Sanitation Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot and killed and a police sergeant and one other person was shot and injured at the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery St., according to Winston-Salem police.

A source close to FOX8 said Winston-Salem Police Sergeant Stewart Sloan was shot.

When police came to intervene in a fight involving two employees, Sloan was reportedly shot in the leg and the abdomen. He was the only officer shot.

Herbert Martinez, a sanitation worker, said he heard gunshots before 7 a.m. while he was in his car as people were arriving to work. He said he and others hid in a ditch, and he called his family.

“They said, ‘Just start calling the police,’ and then next thing I hear is gunshots, so I went down to the ditch that was there, staying away from the gunshots,” he said.

Police say the scene is stable but could not elaborate.

Authorities are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines released the following statement about the shooting:

“On behalf of the City Council, I want to express how deeply saddened we are by the tragic event that occurred this morning involving employees at our Sanitation facility on Lowery Street. Although we do not yet have confirmed details about the incident, our thoughts and prayers are with the employees involved, their families, and their co-workers. We remain dedicated to continuing to ensure that all city employees have a safe and secure work place.”

