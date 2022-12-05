WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people.

At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check.

At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds.

The deaths are currently under investigation and there is no additional threat to public safety.

If you have any information pertaining to the investigation, please call Det. D. Duncan at

(336) 641-5968 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.