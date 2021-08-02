2 recent NC high school grads die after Mercedes crashes, catches fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Memories continue among friends who knew Robert Walker and Henry Melvin.

Police said Walker was driving a Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed on Colville Road in the Eastover neighborhood this weekend and may have been impaired when he ran off the road, hitting and unrooting a tree.

The deadly crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers found a burning Mercedes sedan with four passengers.

Two other passengers went to the hospital with serious injuries. Melvin and Walker, both 20, died on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Walker was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control, struck a curb, crashed into a set of brick steps, and then a tree, before catching fire, police said. Impairment is also suspected and toxicology results are pending, the police report indicated.

Alex was one of their friends who showed up to place flowers at the site. It’s where a makeshift memorial is growing.

“They didn’t deserve this because if you asked anybody out to describe them, they were just genuinely happy and kind people,” Alex said.

Dozens of people have placed things like cards and letters to remember them by while others stopped to take pictures and pray while drivers passed by slowly. Melvin’s father visited the memorial and says he will miss his son dearly and his heart goes out to the other families.

“We all love them so much, and they’re never going to be forgotten,” he said.

“They’re always going to be watching over us,” Alex said. As clean-up crews removed the debris left behind, parts of the car remain on the scene. Neighbors said they’re heartbroken by what has happened but it’s not uncommon that speeding was a factor.

Heartfelt messages continue to grow at the memorial. “They were friends to so many and impacted the lives of so many. And there are no other words to put it except that we’re all just extremely heartbroken,” Alex said. Right now, police are waiting on a toxicology report to see if alcohol may have been a factor.

WJZY is also waiting to hear about the condition of the other two passengers who were involved.

Myers Park High School posted the following on Facebook:

It is with great sadness that we share about the passing of two Myers Park High School Alumni – Class of 2020 – Sunday morning. Robert Walker loved automobiles and worked closely with Kristina Carlevatti in our CTE department. Henry Melvin participated in our football program. Both are loved by our staff and students. It is a great loss to our community. Any staff and students needing support are encouraged to contact our Student Services department. Please keep both families in your thoughts and prayers.