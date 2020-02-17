2 rescued from ocean off NC coast after Jet Ski capsized

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Two people were rescued from Tubbs Inlet overnight after their jet ski lost power and capsized.

According to a Facebook post, the Sunset Beach Fire Department was called to assist the Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.

“Surf conditions were rough and the tide was turning out, which resulted in the victims being pulled out to open water,” according to the post.

Rescuers on an SBFD boat spotted the victims and brought them to shore to be evaluated by Brunswick County EMS. According to the Facebook post, only one of the victims had a life jacket on and the Jet Ski was offshore in the ocean.

“It takes skill, technology, and experience to make rescues like this one, otherwise, the result would have been tragic,” the Facebook post said.

