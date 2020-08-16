2 seriously wounded in NC home explosion, fire

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were seriously injured after a fire and reported explosion at a home northwest of Charlotte Sunday afternoon.
The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. as an explosion at a home at 709 E. Catawba St. in Lincolnton, according to Lincolnton fire officials.
There was a fire following the reported explosion. Photos showed major damage to the front of the one-story house.
Smoke could be seen for blocks away from the scene in Lincolnton, which is about 35 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Reports said the patients were airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
WJZY-TV contributed to this report
