RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people of a Salmonella outbreak linked to fresh cut fruit. At least two people in North Carolina have fallen ill as a result of contamination.

The CDC’s latest numbers show nearly 100 people in 32 states have fallen ill. An additional 45 people have been hospitalized. The CDC reports two people in Minnesota died.

Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings continue to show that cantaloupes are making people in this outbreak sick, the CDC says.

What to look out for

People in North Carolina should be aware of the Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes.

Consumers should be on the lookout for several brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes.

Whole cantaloupes

Might have a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy,” with the number “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”

Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes

Includes cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys

Sold in Oklahoma stores between October 30 and November 10, 2023

Most have a yellow label with “Vinyard,” and some have a red label with “Fresh”

ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products

Includes whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks in clamshell packaging, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging

Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31, 2023

Sold in ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin

Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes

Includes cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes, and fruit mixes

Packed in clear square or round plastic containers

Best-by dates between November 7 to November 12, 2023

Sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia

The CDC says investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated.

What You Should Do

Do not eat any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Salmonella Symptoms:

The CDC says most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after within a week. people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness,