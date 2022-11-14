RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as the North Carolina mountains recover from 8 inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole, skiing season has opened.

Snow was forecast Sunday night in the higher elevations of the mountains.

More snow and possibly freezing rain is forecast for early Tuesday with a winter weather advisory in effect starting Monday night for much of the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The colder temperatures are paying off for ski resorts in western North Carolina.

Sugar Mountain made nearly 24 inches of snow over the weekend. The ski resort has now opened for the season with two lifts and six slopes in operation as of Monday.

Cataloochee Ski Area also opened Monday with five trails and one lift. Operations will be closed Tuesday but reopen Wednesday.

Appalachian Ski Mountain plans to open Friday. Beech Mountain Ski Resort plans to open Saturday.