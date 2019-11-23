2 sought after armed robbery at gas station in NC mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects following an armed robbery that happened at a gas station on Thursday night.

According to a police news release, the armed robbery occurred at the Exxon gas station, at 210 Charlotte St. around 9:30 p.m.

The suspects went into the business, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The pair they left the store with an unknown amount of cash heading north on Charlotte Street.

According to the release, the suspects left the area in a grey or blue car that was parked at the Jewish Community Center.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

Asheville police photo

