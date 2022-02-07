2 sought after man shot, killed during apparent robbery in NC

Suspects in a murder in High Point. (via WGHP)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police believe a man was shot and killed during a robbery in High Point.

Just after midnight on Monday, officers were called to a parking lot on East Green Drive in High Point. At the scene, they found Rodney Rhoades, 46, of High Point.

He had been shot in the chest. Despite life-saving efforts, Rhoades died at the scene.

Police said that they believe Rhoades was killed during an armed robbery while someone he was with was using an ATM in the area. That person was unharmed.

Police are seeking suspects in the case and have provided footage of the possible suspects.

Anyone with any information about these suspects or this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

