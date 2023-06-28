RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With a hot Fourth of July weekend around the corner, the Carolina coast will be a popular destination for thousands of people this weekend. There are two places along the coast, however that North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says could make you sick.

The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program tests coastal waters with the goal of protecting public health. The program largely tests for enterococcus bacteria, an indicator organism found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. In other words, they’re looking for fecal matter.

NCDEQ said swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

The agency has published an advisory against swimming at a sound-side site in Kills Devil Hills. Water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

The advisory is for an area at the Colington Harbour swim beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills. Water samples there showed enterococci levels that exceed the state and federal standards.

This advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire Colington Harbour area. Swimming advisories are for waters within the 200 feet of the posted sign.

The second area to avoid is further south in the Jockey’s Ridge Soundside Access in the Nags Head area.

As with the Kill Devil Hills site, this advisory is not a beach closing and does not affect the entire Nags Head area. Swimming advisories are for waters within 200 feet of the sign.

The swimming advisory has been in effect for the site since early May and has not been rescinded.

The state issues four levels of advisories: precautionary, no pending swimming advisory, pending swimming advisory and swimming advisory.

Several sites at beaches along the Carolina coast including Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Kure beach have precautionary advisories which means they are stormwater discharge areas. Much of these sites are near drain pipes.

Untreated wastewater coming from discharge areas can contain pollutants and cause adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections. While swimmers are not being told to stay away completely, they should be aware of the possible risk.

