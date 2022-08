CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Two people were stabbed following a road rage incident in the Plaza Midwood area Thursday afternoon, according to multiple witnesses.

WJZY crews were along Thomas Avenue as emergency personnel descended upon the area for reports of the stabbing.

Witnesses told WJZY that it all began with a road rage incident that turned into a stabbing. They said a car almost ran over two people walking in the area as it “whipped down the road.”

When people yelled at the driver to slow down, that driver came back out and stabbed someone. After the initial stabbing, another person stabbed the suspect.

“The gentleman in the car turned around, went over and confronted them and stabbed one of the guys, and then the brother of the stab victim went over there and sliced the guy up,” said Samuel Myatt, a witness on the scene.

Queen City News

Queen City News

Queen City News

The 1200 block of Thomas Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigated.