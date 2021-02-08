2 suspects arrested after NC murder; investigators searching for body in Moore County quarry

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after a homicide, but Asheboro police are still trying to find the body.

At about 2:13 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 400 block of East Salisbury Street.

At the scene, officers determined that the crime scene was actually on the 600 block of Farr Street.

Evidence suggests that a violent crime happened at the location, and witnesses were able to corroborate, according to authorities.

Police say witness accounts and evidence have led officers to investigate the case as a homicide, but no body was found at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Dillion Zayne Wirt, 23, of Asheboro.

Police, with the help of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, are now searching for the body at the former Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry in Moore County.

Branson Raye Lambert and Jessica Lynn Loflin

Branson Raye Lambert, 21, of Asheboro, has been charged in Wirt’s death. Jessica Lynn Loflin, also known as Jessica Lynn Law, 36, of Asheboro, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Lambert and Loflin were arrested at a gas station in Virginia by Virginia State Police around 7 p.m. on Sunday. They are now being held in the New River Valley Jail awaiting extradition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lorie Johnson at (336) 626-1300 ext. 312 or ext. 316. Also, Randolph County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (336) 672-7463 with information.