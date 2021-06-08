2 suspects turn themselves in after NC 5-year-old shot while playing in yard

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two suspects turned themselves in at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s after a 5-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on May 29, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Bro Hayes, 34, of Reidsville, turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hayes was given a bond of $500,000.00.

Nickellion Womack, 19, of Reidsville, turned himself in on Saturday. He is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Womack was given a bond of $500,000.00 bond.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, May 29, officers with the RPD responded to the 300 block of Northwest Market Street when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 5-year-old girl who had been hit by a bullet. Multiple shots were fired further down the street before officers arrived, and the girl was not believed to be the intended target.

Shell casings were found in the 400 block of North West Market Street.

The child, who doesn’t live at the home, was playing in the yard with several other kids when she was shot, police say.

She was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Her family told police she is doing OK.

“I hope everyone keeps this child and her family in their prayers,” Captain Brian Oakley told FOX8.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Lieutenant Haley at (336) 347- 2341 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.