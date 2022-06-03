WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a driver crashed a car into a nail salon earlier this week at the North Carolina coast.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. at NC Nails in the 1900 block of Oleander Drive, according to a news release from Wilmington police.

The driver of the car drove it through the parking lot and crashed through the front of the nail salon and into the store, police said. A photo showed that the car traveled through the entire store and then hit a back wall.

The salon’s owner and a customer were both injured and were taken by EMS crews to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the driver of the car “appeared to have suffered from a medical condition.”

Photo by Wilmington police.

No other information was released.