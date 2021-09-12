2 taken to hospital following shooting at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were treated on-scene and then taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after an isolated shooting incident at Friendship Motor Speedway Saturday night.

At approximately 9:32 p.m. two off-duty deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were working security at the speedway when the shooting occurred.

One suspect was detained at the scene and during the preliminary investigation it was determined the case was an isolated incident, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said.

However, the investigation remains open and ongoing and no additional information is available at this time, including the condition of the two victims, whose identity has also not been released.