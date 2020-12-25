CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Two teenagers are dead and a third person was seriously injured following a Christmas Eve shooting in east Charlotte, authorities said.

The deadly shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of Olde Savannah Road. As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth person with a cut.

One of the three people shot was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a second person was pronounced deceased at the hospital, CMPD said.

The third person, who was shot, remains at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the two teenagers killed as Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz, 16, and Michelle Avila Robles, 13. Their families have been notified of their deaths.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective McCraw is the lead detective assigned to this case.

