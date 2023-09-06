ROWLAND, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles have been arrested after a shooting at a convenience store led to a seven-hour standoff with SWAT team members, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to the shooting Monday afternoon at Kalee’s 74 Supermarket in the Rowland area. Two people were shot after an argument between two groups, deputies said.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a handgun by a minor.

He is also charged, unrelated to the shooting, with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm.

A 15-year-old boy was also charged and was wanted by Fayetteville police for first-degree murder. He was taken into custody by Fayetteville police.

Deputies said the refusal to surrender led to a gas agent forcing the two to surrender.

The two victims were taken to an undisclosed medical center, the sheriff’s office said. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

The two juveniles were booked into the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing and that more charges are likely for the two teenagers.