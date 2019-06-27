2 teens charged with murder after shooting at NC graduation party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two teens were charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting at a graduation party in uptown Charlotte that left one man dead and several others injured.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives have charged 19-year-old Marcus Joubert and 16-year-old Michael Sio-Somah for the murder of Calvin Haines.

Haines, 24, was identified as the man fatally shot during the graduation party in uptown Charlotte on June 12.

Police say four people — Haines, a 16-year-old, a 19-year-old, and a 22-year-old — were shot outside following an altercation.

Three of the victims, including Haines, were found shot in the stairwell of an apartment building where a graduation party was being held around 12:52 a.m. The building is located on Graham Street at 6th Street.

The 16-year-old was seriously injured and the other two victims suffered minor injuries.

As a result of continued investigation into this case, Joubert and Sio-Somah were identified as suspects, and warrants were issued for their arrest.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials located and arrested Joubert and Sio-Somah. Joubert was charged with murder and shooting into occupied property and Sio-Somah was charged with murder.

“It’s getting more than frustrating. It’s getting downright tragic,” CMPD’s Rob Tufano said about the situation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

