2-time champ and NC-based Sup Dogs in finals again for Barstool Sports’ Best College Bar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On to the finals. Again.

Sup Dogs, the two-time defending champion in the Barstool Sports Best College Bar Tournament, has made it to the finals again after voting this weekend.

The Greenville business, representing East Carolina University in the March Madness-style bracket tournament, will face Rileys’s Bar out of Chico, Calif. in the championship.

“We have made it to the Championship! Thank you!!!,” Sup Dogs posted on Twitter Monday afternoon.

This is the third year of the tournament. Sup Dogs has won the previous two years.

Final voting begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. and runs through Friday at 8 p.m. Votes count when people post on Twitter #BestBarSupDogs.

