2 transgender sex workers killed in Charlotte hotel rooms within 2 weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD is issuing an urgent warning and asking the public for information after two transgender sex workers were killed within two weeks.

Police say the homicides occured on April 4 and April 15.

Police say the first murder occurred at a hotel in the 3100 block of Queen City Drive around 1:45 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Officers were called to a hotel for a welfare check and found the victim unresponsive in a room. Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Jurkeith Montreal Peterson.

The second homicide occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 8500 block of North Tryon Street. Police were called out for a disturbance in the area. Upon arrival, they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. That victim has been identified as Raheem Fennell, 28.

CMPD is urging all members of the LGBTQ Community engaged in sex work to exercise extreme caution.

Charlotte has already surpassed the number of homicides we had at this time last year, with the total number at 30 right now.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers immediately at 704-334-1600 or report anything suspicous to 911.