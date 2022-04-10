DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two women from Hampton Roads are now facing drug charges after being caught during a traffic stop in Dare County.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted the traffic stop near the 1900 block of Colington Road around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The deputies found out that the passenger had outstanding warrants during the stop.

An amount of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were subsequently seized.

Newport News resident Karena Lashea Harris, 31, has been charged with (F) possession of schedule II controlled substance, (M) possession of marijuana, (M) possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia and (M) driving while license revoked. She is currently in custody on an $8,000 secured bond.

The other woman, 38-year-old Portsmouth resident Kla Che Jordan was charged with (F) possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, (M) possession of drug paraphernalia and (M) failure to appear warrants for speeding and driving while license revoked. She is currently in custody on a $7,000 secured bond.