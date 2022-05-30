GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women are dead after being hit by a truck Sunday while standing on the side of the road on U.S. 29 North, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 1:35 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the area of U.S. 29 N. and Hackett Street when they were told about a crash that involved injuries.

A black 2009 Kia SUV was disabled in the left lane on U.S. 29 N.

Two people in Kia, Ciealita Thornton, 42, of Danville, Virginia, and Lakeisha Woody, 36, of Danville, Virginia, were outside of the SUV.

A red 2020 GMC Sierra 2500, being driven by a 29-year-old Greensboro man was traveling north on U.S. 29 and hit the KIA, the release says.

During the crash, Thornton and Woody were also hit while outside of the vehicle.

They both died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.