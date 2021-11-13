2 wanted for murder of man found in Swannanoa River have fled country, Asheville police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men wanted for murder in Asheville have fled the country, according to Asheville police.

A missing man’s body was found in the Swannanoa River in October and was identified as 19-year-old Jose Reynoso Ramirez.

Police identified two people wanted for murder in the death, 31-year-old Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz, and 44-year-old Roberto Robles-Ramirez.

During the course of the investigation, detectives received information that the men responsible for killing Reynoso Ramirez fled the country before the deceased was found in the Swannanoa River.

The Asheville Police Department is working with federal authorities to apprehend De La Cruz and Robles-Ramirez.

The case is still open and being investigated.