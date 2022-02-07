2 women among ‘major drug suppliers’ nabbed at NC coast, deputies say

From left to right: Xzavier Morris, Kimberly Smith, Kayakenee Oliver and Generic Turner. Photos from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCN) – Complaints by residents led to the recent arrest of major drug suppliers at the North Carolina coast, deputies said.

The incident led to the arrest of four people, including two women, according to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

The bust began on Feb. 1, as a traffic stop of a car along Fontana Boulevard near Webb Boulevard in Havelock.

Illegal drugs were found in the car, and that led to a search at a home on Miller Boulevard two days later, deputies said.

In the home, deputies found a pound of meth, more than 13 ounces of cocaine, seven grams of heroin, two ounces of marijuana, $3,000 in cash, and two firearms, the news release said.

The four people who were arrested are from Harlowe, deputies said. Three of them are facing heroin and meth trafficking charges along with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kimberly Smith, 37, was on active probation at the time of her arrest on several drug charges and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Xzavier Morris was on post-release from prison at the time of his arrest and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Kayakenee Oliver, 28, is being held on a $2 million bond.

Generic Turner is in jail on a $1 million bond.