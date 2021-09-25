2 women arrested on prostitution charges at NC hotel, deputies say

Hayley Williams Burgette and Candace Bena Thackston (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photos)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two women last week for their part in soliciting prostitution, deputies said.

Hayley Williams Burgette and Candace Bena Thackston, both 31 of Greenville, were arrested Tuesday by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit.

They were charged with soliciting for prostitution at a hotel in Greenville, according to a news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Thackston was also found to have two outstanding warrants for probation violation. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond for the probation violation charges.

Burgette was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, resulting in a second charge, deputies said. She was also booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

