ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened Thursday at the area of Rennert Road and Hammond Street, NCHP said.

An SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and then crashed into a van, according to the NCHP. The driver and passenger of the van died.

A third person was injured but is expected to recover, NCHP said.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Adan Marcus Cedillo-Jones, who was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to NCHP.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Check back for updates.