GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead and a toddler is recovering after a shooting.

According to Greensboro police, just after 11 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Blackmoor Road about a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they said they found Theressa Little Johnson, 66, Chestani Elizabeth Jones, 21, and a 3-year-old boy who had all been shot.

Johnson and Jones both died from their injuries and police say the child is stable.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.