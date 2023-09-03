BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities at the North Carolina coast are seeking help in finding two women who recently were reported missing.

Last Monday, police in Belhaven received a report that two 34-year-old women were missing from the waterfront town in Beaufort County.

Cinthia Cruz Aguilar and Suyapa Ordonez Olivera were missing, the Belhaven Police Department reported, according to WNCT.

Olivera was last seen leaving a residence on East Bay Street on August 25, police said. It’s known if she was walking or took a ride from the residence.

Aguilar was last seen walking away from the same residence on East Bay Street in Belhaven on August 11.

A black and white photo of each woman was released by police.

Officers said anyone who has information about the location of either woman should contact the Belhaven Police Department at 252-943-2242 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

