MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a North Carolina town said they are looking for two women who spent more than $35,000 using stolen credit cards.

The duo made “fraudulent purchases” at a Lowe’s store at 2115 Matthews Township Pkwy on Feb. 3, according to police in Matthews, which is south of Charlotte.

The women are also suspected of using stolen credit cards while making other purchases in the area that exceeded $37,000, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police released photos of the two women. One woman was wearing a gray sweatshirt while the other had glasses, a yellow long-sleeve t-shift and a blue surgical mask pulled below her chin, according to the photos.

Anyone who has information about the women or the case is asked to contact Matthews police Det. Dan Townsend at 704-841-6708.