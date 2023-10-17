BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 2-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the head, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office received a call about a shooting at River Valley Baptist Church located on Conley Bumgarner Road in Morganton.

Burke County Emergency Communications confirmed that the victim was a 2-year-old.

The child was taken by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital and went into surgery. The Glen Alpine Fire Department said they also responded to the scene and assisted the sheriff’s office, along with Lake James Fire and Rescue.

“Daniel is in stable condition and has had slight improvement,” River Valley Pastor Adam Vines said. “We are holding on. God is good and is in control. Keep us in your prayers.”

A neighbor told Queen City News they heard the gunshot and screaming, and then started praying.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.