A Caldwell County man shot and killed his two-year-old son and shot his girlfriend in the arm before turning the gun on himself Friday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Caldwell County man shot and killed his 2-year-old son and shot his girlfriend in the arm before turning the gun on himself Friday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on April 23 at a home on the 4200 block of Pope Lane, Lot #7, in Lenoir.

Authorities said Michael Dale Summerow, 38, shot his girlfriend, Ashley Ladawn Johnson, in the arm before turning the gun on their 2-year-old son Elijah, striking him in the head. He then shot himself in the head but is expected to survive, police said.

The 2-year-old child was flown from a landing zone to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. The child later passed as a result of the gunshot wound, police said.

Johnson was also later flown from the Caldwell Memorial Hospital to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where she was treated and released on Sunday. Summerow was transported from the scene to Valdese Hospital and was later transferred to Mission Hospital in Asheville where he is still receiving treatment, police said.

A person close to the family told FOX 46 Charlotte that the couple was having problems leading up to the shooting.

The investigation into this case is active and criminal charges related to the case are pending.