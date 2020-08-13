2-year-old facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD says a two-year-old child was shot in west Charlotte this evening.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Camp Greene Street just before 6:28 p.m., officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call.
Upon arrival, they found the toddler with an apparent gunshot wound. The child was transported to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.
The condition of the child is not known at this time. FOX 46 is working to gather more information.
