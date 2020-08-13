2-year-old facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in Charlotte

North Carolina news

by: FOX46 Charlotte

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD says a two-year-old child was shot in west Charlotte this evening.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Camp Greene Street just before 6:28 p.m., officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call. 

Upon arrival, they found the toddler with an apparent gunshot wound. The child was transported to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the child is not known at this time. FOX 46 is working to gather more information.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories