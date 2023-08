BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 2-year-old is injured as the result of an “accidental shooting” on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Albright Drive after getting a report of an accidental shooting involving a 2-year-old.

Police say that the 2-year-old is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.