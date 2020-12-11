2-year-old killed in NC hit-and-run

HAYS, N.C. (WGHP) – A 2-year-old is dead after a hit-and-run in Wilkes County, according to Highway Patrol.
At about 8:53 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a hit and run on Traphill Road near Hays in Wilkes County.
Troopers said a 2-year-old child had wandered away from his home and was hit by a vehicle at some point.
He was found along the roadside in the area.
The child was taken to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department by a family member.
The child died at Wilkes Medical Center a short time later.
Troopers say they continue to investigate.
Further details were not immediately available.
