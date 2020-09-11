2-year-old NC girl hit by car, taken to hospital

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car in High Point on Thursday night, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Forrest Street around 7:50 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 2-year-old girl that had been hit by a black Ford Mustang.

The child was taken by Guilford County EMS to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The High Point Police Department Traffic Unit was called in and assumed the investigation.

